Susan Sullivan
1h

How right you are! These weak leaders have appeased their Islamist communities constantly! The final disgusting act was recognising Palestine. The Islamists now smell weakness and will be emboldened. It is completely wicked an unforgivable act. These hate marches have to stop, arrests must be made, Universities must be cleansed and the recognition of Palestine must be rescinded. British people are trying to fight against this despicable left wing government. I must apologise on behalf of my Country. My prayers are with all the families that have suffered this evil attack. Also with all the British Jews, they must be terrified. 🙏

Clever Pseudonym
1hEdited

"Patrons of history know that antisemitism is a sign of a sick society, and it usually portends a steep decline in prosperity and influence...."

Before the epidemic of Jew hate sweeps through a society, another epidemic has preceded it: cowardice.

All of our Western countries have large, well-funded and well-compensated liberal classes—meaning politicians, teachers, writers, thinkers, journalists, profs and deans etc—who in exchange for their status are charged with protecting and defending liberal society, meaning that they should be recognizing and fighting against things that threaten the foundational values of free societies: tolerance, open debate, opposition to bigotry and violence etc.

But in the case of Israel and Jewish people, we've seen nothing but phony words designed to mean nothing but appease everyone: by 10/8 there were disgraceful pro-massacre protests across all our biggest cities and most prestigious universities, met by silence and/or equivocation; next followed the hideous spectacle of deranged zealots tearing down flyers showing kidnapped hostages, mostly ignored or lightly condemned; then of course came the campus intifada, the largest outbreak of brazen Jew hate in recent history, where Jewish students were menaced and Hamas propaganda was passed around like free birth control: and when the rich and coddled presidents of these famous colleges were asked how they were fighting this, they replied in unison that "context" was required—so our liberal class now agrees in unison that misgendering someone is a hate crime but marching to "Globalize the Intifada" is the price of living in a free society and must be tolerated.

And these are the same people who've spent their whole careers proclaiming, Never Again! And that they would always be there to make sure our streets aren't filled (again) with roving bands of Jew haters. But I guess that needed context too! Our liberal class are simply cowards at best or complicit with the jihadists of the Free Palestine cult, because confronting them would be too much of a threat to their careers, social status and political tribe. They have failed all of us and brought great shame upon themselves and their institutions.

“Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality.” CS LEWIS

