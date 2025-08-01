Future of Jewish

Jean Voldman
2h

Why am I getting this? It is long, not new. And I am certainly NOT in the population this seems to argue with.

I am 84 years old, a Holocaust survivor. I do not participate in the internet follies. I am not on X, or any of the similar fora of idioties. Yes, I am jewish and have family in Israel. I am not obsessing about Israel. I am worried about the rebirth of antisemitism in the diaspora, because i got lucky once, but I may no get lucky twice.

Adam Broad
2h

No doubt there’s a lot of delusion and ignorance among anti-Zionists but it’s also a brutally awful take to suggest to US American voters that their government’s massive military and economic support is none of their business.

Foreign aid from the US has been conflated by the left and the right with the lack of healthcare and other demanding social needs left wanting on the domestic front.

