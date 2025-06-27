photo: Liam Edwards/Unsplash

Jews are sounding the alarm, again.

And if history has taught us anything, it’s this: You would be an idiot not to listen.

We warned you before: about the Nazis, about Stalin, about radical Islamism, about the creeping normalization of genocidal ideologies dressed in clever slogans. We saw it coming because we’ve seen it before. Because it always starts the same way: dehumanization, demonization, and erasure.

Now we’re warning you again. This time, the danger isn’t coming from jackboots or gulags. It’s coming from faculty lounges, viral TikToks, activist organizations, and politicians that claim to be “progressive.”

It’s coming from entrenched institutions and social media echo chambers where the term “Zionist” is treated as an epithet, where Jewish suffering is a punchline, and where Hamas is spoken of with more moral sympathy than the Jews they murdered.

The Far-Left has hijacked the Left. And if you’re not worried, you’re not paying attention.

To be sure, this isn’t a Jewish sob story. This is something that affects virtually all Western societies, particularly those which veer to the Left. It’s what happens when a civilization loses its moral compass, when language becomes unmoored from reality, when justice becomes a matter of tribal allegiance, and when entire populations are taught to see themselves as either victims or villains based on their identity.

Jews are simply the first to notice because we’ve been the world’s punching bag for millennia. But make no mistake: The same ideological forces that scapegoat Jews today will turn on other parts of society tomorrow. Because this is about more than antisemitism; it’s about the unraveling of liberal society. It’s about a worldview that replaces merit with equity quotas, facts with vibes, debate with cancellation, democracy with mob rule, and morality with hashtags.

When Jewish students are chased off campuses, when Israeli speakers are shouted down, when Jewish businesses are vandalized under the banner of “justice for Palestine,” you may think: “That’s not my fight.” But these are just early warning flares. What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews.

This is a crisis of the West — of the values that once underpinned Enlightenment liberalism. The values that gave rise to tolerance, pluralism, and the rule of law. And those values are being burned at the altar of ideological purity, one witch hunt at a time.

And the irony is, we’ve been here before. Time and again, revolutions that begin on the Left curdle into brutal authoritarianism.

The Nazis began as a radical workers’ party, anti-capitalist and revolutionary, before fusing nationalism with racial hatred and turning rightward into fascism. The Iranian Revolution of 1979 was powered by leftist students and Western-educated idealists — until the Islamists consolidated power, purged their allies, and created a theocratic nightmare. Even the Soviet Union, born in the name of equality, degenerated into a paranoid police state that murdered millions.

The same playbook repeats: A movement seizes power by promising liberation, then quickly identifies scapegoats, consolidates authority, and punishes dissent. These aren’t anomalies; they’re patterns.

First, a revolution claims to speak for the downtrodden. Then it identifies an enemy of the people. Then it demands that enemy’s erasure. Sometimes it’s the bourgeoisie, sometimes it’s “Zionists,” sometimes it’s “globalists.” The label changes; the logic does not.

Beware any ideology that tells you justice requires silence, or that moral clarity is colonialism, or that certain lives matter less — or not at all — because of their religion, history, or homeland.

Today’s “new Left” is a strange cocktail of anti-Western, historical illiteracy, and romanticized revolution. It’s a Left that fetishizes struggle and ignores virtually all context. It believes tearing down institutions is inherently virtuous, while building anything stable or durable is inherently oppressive. It’s a Left that has replaced liberalism with dogma, reason with rage, and complexity with clickbait.

This is not the Left of labor rights or civil rights. This is a Left obsessed with deconstruction, allergic to gratitude, and intoxicated by its own perceived purity. It is a movement that believes everything wrong with the world can be traced to the West — and that the solution is to burn the Western project to the ground, regardless of what rises in its place. It romanticizes “resistance” even when the resistance is medieval, misogynistic, barbaric, and/or genocidal. It celebrates chaos as a cleansing fire.

And perhaps most absurdly, it is a movement that believes righteousness is for the privileged — that to make judgments about right and wrong, civilization and barbarism, is itself an act of oppression. So instead of condemning violence, it explains it. Instead of defending free societies, it apologizes for the regimes that hate them.

The hypocrisy isn’t a bug; it’s a feature. This new movement cares deeply about indigenous rights (unless the indigenous people are, say, Jews). It demands “decolonization” — but won’t touch China’s colonization of Tibet, or Iran’s control of Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. It supports feminism, except for the Israeli women raped by Hamas. If you wonder how antisemitism survived for thousands of years, this is how: through fashionable double standards.

In the new Left’s world, nuance is betrayal, doubt is weakness, and all outcomes are determined not by truth or justice, but by power and identity. Now, strength itself is seen as guilt. The very existence of a confident, self-defending nation (especially one rooted in Western ideals) is treated as a threat. Not because of what it does, but because of what it represents: stability, sovereignty, identity, and moral conviction.

The new revolutionary creed doesn’t want to fix the West; it wants to dismantle it. Not to reform institutions, but to dissolve them. And in this warped moral universe, the very act of self-preservation (by a state, a society, or a culture) is recast as oppression.

This is not progressivism; it’s ideological nihilism with better branding.

And Jews are calling it out. Because we’ve seen this movie before. Spoiler alert: It doesn’t end well. Jews are the beta test for a society's willingness to rationalize hatred, to sacrifice nuance, to surrender truth to the mob; hence why Jews are alarmed. We’re seeing what you won’t. And we’re saying it loudly. Not because we enjoy it, but because we remember what happens when no one listens.

Jews are 0.2 percent of the world’s population, and yet we’ve been blamed for everything from capitalism to communism, from 9/11 to COVID, from controlling Hollywood to controlling Congress. And now, we’re being blamed for defending ourselves.

Do you think that kind of scapegoating just happens in a vacuum? Do you really believe that a global chorus demanding the eradication of the Jewish state is just about politics?

If you think Jews are overreacting, consider this: It took just a few years for the most advanced society in Europe to descend into genocidal madness. Many Germans thought Hitler was just a phase. Many “progressives” today think “anti-Zionism” is just criticism of policy. They’re wrong. Dead wrong.

So here we are again. A people with memory stretching across millennia, standing on the edge of the same cliff, shouting the same warning: “This is how it starts!” We recognize this pattern — the slogans, the scapegoating, the intellectual justifications for erasure — too many times to dismiss it as coincidence. We don’t need crystal balls; we have archives, graveyards, and family photo albums missing half their pages.

Don’t worry about the Jews, though. We have a state, an army, a home. That changes the equation, but not the danger. Ultimately, this is a matter of whether the West wants to continue paving the way for our world.

Look around: The institutions that once protected free speech, rule of law, and pluralism are cracking under the weight of their own cowardice. Universities now punish dissent. Media outlets trade in hysteria instead of truth. Political parties cater to mobs instead of principles.

The storm isn’t coming; it’s here. And the people carrying it aren’t fringe anymore; they are credentialed, published, hired, and platformed. They are taught to believe that Western values are inherently toxic, and that dismantling them is a moral obligation.

So, listen carefully: This isn’t just about Jews. It’s about whether the West has the courage to defend itself, not just with weapons, but with values, memory, and truth.