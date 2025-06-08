Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Samwick's avatar
Andrew Samwick
2h

Shorter version: if you criticize Israel for actions that you do not criticize when done by other countries, then you are anti-Semitic even if your criticisms are valid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debkin's avatar
Debkin
2h

Thank you for writing this. There have been many articles making overlapping points but not capturing the angry mob emotion. I think it could reach some people who seem unreachable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture