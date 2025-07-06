Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Alexander's avatar
Robin Alexander
3h

Absolutely 100% right on. A lot of great info all in one place. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Phillip Pugh's avatar
Phillip Pugh
3h

As a born again Christian, we arw a spinnoff of Judaism. Basically , my boss is a Jewish carpenter. 😍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture