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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
1h

Joshua, you’re right that something important may be shifting in the region. If Iran’s power is truly weakened and Arab states align more openly with Israel, that could reshape the Middle East.

Credit where it’s due: Trump and Netanyahu have played enormous roles in pushing this reality forward — from the Abraham Accords to confronting Iran directly.

But we shouldn’t imagine a fairy-tale ending. Iran may be degraded, yet Qatar’s propaganda war continues, Turkey under Erdoğan backs Hamas, and much of the hostility toward Israel in the Arab world still remains.

In the end, real peace will come through two things: strength and education. Strength deters aggression; education changes societies. What we may be seeing now is a powerful start — but there is still a long way to go.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17m

Let’s be blunt: this isn’t a fairy tale ending—it’s a power correction. Iran isn’t disappearing, and anyone selling that is pushing fantasy. But it is being boxed in, degraded, and exposed. That matters. What really matters is the alignment forming in real time—Israel plus Arab states acting on shared threat, not old grudges. That’s historic. And it didn’t come from think tanks or peace panels—it came from force. Durable peace in the Middle East has never come from weakness. It comes when bad actors understand the cost of aggression. That lesson is finally being taught—and the region is recalibrating around it.

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