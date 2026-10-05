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Joel G.'s avatar
Joel G.
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PILATE did not kill 250,000 Jews. He was a cruel man like most Romans were but 250,000 is like 25% of the entire Jewish population of Judea, which is ridiculous. By the way, when men were crucified they were naked and the cross was not that high, and the nails went through the wrists and through the heel bones of each foot.

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