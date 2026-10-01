Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
21m

A blessed people. Their actions on that plane made them super Jews

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Justin Yehuda ✡️'s avatar
Justin Yehuda ✡️
27m

In moments like these, I’m unbelievably proud to be of Israeli heritage. There is something uniquely special about this group of people. AM YISRAEL CHAI!! 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

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