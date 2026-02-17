Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Eric R.
4h

Israel's new "global strategy" must be in accordance with Moshe Dayan's quote "Israel must be like a mad dog; too crazy to threaten".

Israel will never be loved. It must be feared. It must make clear - either publicly or through back channels - that she will use her nuclear arsenal to take the world down with it if destroyed.

Nothing else will ultimately work, and even that may not, as millions of people, and not just Palestinians, hate Jews more than they love life.

Steve S
3h

The is one reason why those who hate Israel and Jews want desperately to cancel Israel when it comes to participation in sporting events, even when Israelis or Jews are not actively involved. Best illustration of this is the cancellation of the Israeli Premier Tech bicycle racing team, comprised entirely of non Jews and European, Australian, American, and British cyclists, save for one Israeli domestique. Despite racing for several years in the major grand tours, there were massive protests and race disruptions of last year's Vuelta E Spana, in protest of the presence of a team not even sponsored by Israel, not comprised of Israelis, but wearing Jerseys that said Israel and had the Star of David. After this race the team was forced to disband as sponsors dropped out and other teams refused to race if IPT also raced.

