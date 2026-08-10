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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

“From the river to the sea” is not merely a slogan - it’s the Palestinian ethos. Palestinian nationalism is not about building a Palestinian state but destroying a Jewish one. This is why the Palestinians have walked away from every negotiation, why their maps erase Israel, why their schools preach jihad, why they build tunnels instead of an economy, why they pay the families of terrorists, why the Palestinians rejoiced on 10/7. October 7th didn’t happen because the Palestinians didn’t have a state; it happened because they did.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
3h

Vanessa, there’s no doubt about it. For Israel and for Jews, this isn’t some diplomatic exercise. It’s a question of survival. The rest of the world doesn’t have the same stake in it. They want the problem over and done with, so they keep pretending that if you draw the right borders and create two states, somehow there will be peace.

But Gaza was the proof. Israel left. It removed the settlements. And what happened? Hamas took over, and eventually October 7. And now you want Israel to do essentially the same thing in the West Bank and hope for a different result? Give them another territory from which Israel could be attacked?

The problem is exactly what you say: this is an ideological war. Until that ideology changes, there can’t be a two-state solution. And changing it begins with the children and the schools. It means changing what they're taught, stopping the support that keeps Hamas and other armed groups alive, and overhauling the international institutions that perpetuate the conflict.

Israel ultimately has to take care of itself, because Israel will live with the consequences if everybody else's peace experiment fails. That's the part the rest of the world can afford to forget. Israel can't.

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