Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
2h

This is why books and paper documents are crucial to history: they can't be altered.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dan's avatar
Dan
3hEdited

You forget to say that some AI-generated facts are simply plain wrong. I have many examples of this. Also, the security of primary sources remains strong: I am thinking of the intermediate and large well-known institutions, for example The Smithsonian, The British Library and Yad Vashem who protect these, particularly against malicious falsifiers of History and Science, and continue to be well funded. There will always be a need and high financial value for the facts, and the institutions who guard them. And giving this fact high prominence will eventually re-fund these institutions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture