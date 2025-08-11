Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary F Holley's avatar
Mary F Holley
7h

If this conflict were treated in an unbiased manner, it would not make the news at all. Sudan has higher civilian casualties and much more starvation. Ukraine has greater geopolitical implications. Israel pounding on a terrorist cell right on its border is not geopolitically important, and there is no genocide or starvation. If it did not involve that ancient tribal people with its ancient tribal God, no one would even notice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dan's avatar
Dan
7hEdited

‘Journalist’ has his picture, smiling in delight, taken with the Leadership of a Terrorist Organisation and then publishes the pictures. Enough said. You are a combatant, Dude. But as you say correctly in your post, neutral journalists are not targets. And nor are they in this conflict.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture