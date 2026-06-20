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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6h

Bob, excellent article.

What has disturbed me almost as much as the agreement itself is the treatment of Israel throughout this process. It's not simply a matter of failing to thank Israel for its role. The way Israel has reportedly been treated has been disgraceful.

Israel supplied intelligence, took risks, absorbed retaliation, and helped make the military success possible. Yet when it came to shaping the agreement, Israel appears to have been pushed to the sidelines. Reports that Israel asked to see or participate in discussions regarding the document and was essentially told no are deeply troubling.

It leaves many of us wondering: who exactly is being listened to? Qatar? Turkey? Pakistan? How is it possible that countries with their own agendas seem to have more influence over the process than the nation that carried so much of the burden?

I continue to support Trump, and I'm not prepared to pass final judgment until the 60 days are up and we see the final outcome. If this process ultimately produces a verifiable end to Iran's nuclear ambitions, then much of today's criticism may prove premature.

But regardless of how the negotiations end, the treatment of Israel has been difficult to understand and impossible to justify.

And as for JD Vance, I have to admit that I was never entirely comfortable with his views on foreign policy. After watching how this has unfolded, I'm considerably less comfortable today than I was before.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
6h

America owes a lot to Israel .. those who cosy up to Qatar are fools .. Qatar is state sponsor of worldwide terrorist group, Muslim Brotherhood .. banned in Egypt, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and others .. for the USA to count Qatar as an ally, ie being bought off is a disgrace .. Trump, Vance and others are morally and financially corrupt .. accepting the Boeing 747 from Qatar is but one example.

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