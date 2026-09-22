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Future of Jewish

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BF Herst's avatar
BF Herst
6h

A heartfelt, eloquent, and well-reasoned plea. It will never reach the ears that need to hear it and that wouldn't listen if they did. But thank you for it.

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Belinda Schneeweiss's avatar
Belinda Schneeweiss
5h

Having heard his “explanation” it seems Ed Sheeran was comfortable letting Macklemore speak on his behalf. He is not innocent - he is a coward letting others do his dirty bidding. Save your passion and your morality for other artists who deserve it and move on from Ed Sheeran. His music is good. His soul is not.

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