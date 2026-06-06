Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Irwin Altrows's avatar
Irwin Altrows
3h

And in today’s Haftorah,Samson’s mother, not yet pregnant, is told to avoid alcohol. How did they know that, if not for good science?

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Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
4h

Thought-provoking.

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