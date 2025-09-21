Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
8h

Israel and its supporters need to recognize that this abject capitulation to jihadism represents a major turning point in the relationship between the Jewish state and Western Europe. Israel and the new Axis of Cowardice have many issues that separate them, but there's also a very important one that needs to be faced: Israel is a young country (like America), that still has pride in itself and its people, and is willing to fight and die to achieve a safe and prosperous future for its children; Western Europe is quite opposite, it is in the process of trying to adminster a painless self-euthanasia, to finally escape the burden of history and to atone itself out of existence, as it is too weak, fractured and guilt ridden to fight to survive.

This is also another reason these dying countries—Britain, Canada, Australia, France et al—resent Israel: misery loves company and it drives Western liberals mad that some people and places refuse to follow them into the graveyard and commit suicide in the name of Social Justice. Just like stupid people resent smart people and celibates resent libertines, weaklings resent fighters, especially when they've long since abandoned any conception of fighting and would rather expire in quiet servitude than pick up a weapon. Western liberals have lost even the language to explain why their countries, peoples and history deserve to exist. People like Starmer, Macron and the faceless leader of Canada have no sacred values higher than the temporal and material and would only risk their lives to get their kids into good colleges and maybe score some Taylor Swift tickets.

It's time for Israel and its allies to brush up on our Houellebecq ("Submission" is a good start)—Western Europe is in the process of Islamization and is gradually transforming from allies of Israel to enemies. They are like a drowning swimmer who wants to save himself by pulling you under with him. People who still want to live need to steer clear of people determined to die.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
8h

My profound horror over what Starmer has done today is immeasurable. I apologise on behalf of the UK for this catastrophic action. It has been taken because they are desperate to appease their Muslim voters. What they have done will endanger the hostages, it will achieve nothing. They have not taken into account the previous agreements regarding this issue. Hamas must be disarmed and destroyed. In the UK this government is despised beyond belief. It is destroying its self day by day. Most British people do not support this. I have complete confidence that once a new government is appointed, this crazy decision will be reversed. Please keep moving forward. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture