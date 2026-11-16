Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel (second from right) in the Selma Civil Rights march with Martin Luther King Jr. (fourth from right). (photo: Associated Press/Wikipedia)

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This is a guest essay by Tiffany Lewis , who writes about Black and Jewish relations, antisemitism, and identity politics.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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In 1975, Rosa Parks and more than 200 Black leaders signed a declaration supporting Israel. It ran as an ad in The New York Times, sponsored by a group called BASIC — Black Americans to Support Israel Committee.

The statement affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism. It opposed boycotts of Israel and anti-Jewish blacklists. And it declared, plainly, that Zionism is not racism.

BASIC was co-founded by Bayard Rustin and A. Philip Randolph — Martin Luther King Jr.’s right-hand men and the co-organizers of the March on Washington. The group faded after they died: Randolph in 1979, Rustin in 1987.

That was 50 years ago. Today, a declaration of that magnitude is sadly unthinkable.

Rebuilding the Black-Jewish alliance that so many of us look back on with romantic nostalgia requires telling the truth about what killed it.

Many people trace the relationship’s nosedive to the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Israel won decisively, and that victory incensed many and drove some in the Black community toward anti-Zionism.

But I believe it was an obsession with race — the very kind that the abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. warned against — that killed the relationship.

Nearly a dozen organizations now recognize how influential Black Americans are over American culture, and they’re working to rebuild this “Grand Alliance.” But few are willing to name exactly what poisoned it.

In the Jim Crow South, Jewish activists stood on the front lines against racial terror. About half of the civil rights lawyers in the South — the ones who defended Black men against false rape accusations and fought school segregation — were Jewish. In Mississippi, the numbers increase to 90 percent. That’s the same state where, in 1964, two young Jewish men, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, were murdered alongside their Black colleague James Chaney while working to register Black voters.

And yet multiple surveys have found that young Black Americans are more likely than their white peers to hold antisemitic views, and that Black Americans are more likely than white Americans to engage in Holocaust denial. This has been the case for decades, and did not happen by accident.

Foreign influence campaigns from Iran and Qatar target Black Americans with antisemitic and anti-Israel narratives. But it’s important to ask why America’s race relations have been so easy to manipulate. Seeds of hate only take root in prepared soil, and ours was tilled long before anyone in Tehran or Doha opened a TikTok account.

In 1986, the economist Glenn Loury, a Black conservative, identified two issues splitting Black and Jewish Americans: affirmative action and Israel. Forty years later, those fault lines remain.

I’m convinced that the ideology beneath affirmative action — what we now call modern anti-racism — is the single greatest driver of antisemitism and racialized anti-Zionism in the Black community.

In the 1960s, Black leaders began arguing for racial preferences in college admissions as a way to level the playing field after 250 years of slavery and nearly a century of Jim Crow. Most Jewish institutions were wary. They remembered the quotas — often around 15 percent — that had kept countless Jews out of universities and professions.

In 2023, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Asian American students who argued that race-conscious admissions discriminated against them. But anti-racism remains the orthodoxy of countless American institutions and activist groups.

Many Black conservatives have pointed out that class-based affirmative action aligns more closely with MLK’s vision and avoids perpetuating racial discrimination. But, many organizations still reject this idea. Loury argued that racial preferences trapped Black America in what he called “comparative victimology.” If your claim to special treatment rests on your suffering, then your suffering has to outrank everyone else’s.

So the question became: Which tragedy sits higher on the totem pole? Two hundred fifty years of slavery and decades of Jim Crow, or centuries of pogroms culminating in the Holocaust?

To be fair, American Jews did find an exceptional degree of acceptance here, certainly compared with Black Americans. That acceptance is exactly what allowed Jews to play such an outsized role in the civil rights movement. At the same time, Ashkenazi Jews were being folded into so-called “white America.” Corporations hired more of them, racist housing covenants fell away, and they moved to the suburbs.

Black Americans couldn’t disappear into white spaces as easily. The Black Power movement exploited that gap. It preached separatism and Pan-Africanism, and its demagogues and intellectuals pushed white allies (most of them Jewish) out of Black activist spaces.

Frederick Douglass and MLK worked closely with white allies, many of them Jewish like Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, and honored their contributions. Black nationalists like Malcolm X, Kwame Ture (formerly Stokely Carmichael), and Louis Farrakhan did the exact opposite. They demonized white people as a whole, including the Jews who helped litigate and fund the civil rights movement.

Their influence remains foundational to the Black leftist tradition, and their open hostility toward whites and Jews still goes largely unchecked. Why? Because anti-racists claim that true racism equals prejudice plus power. And if only the powerful can be racist, and Jews are coded as white and powerful, then an “oppressed” person who targets Jews isn’t really a bigot.

That logic only works if you forget that antisemitism is called “the oldest hatred” for a reason. For more than 2,000 years — from Rome to the Inquisition to the Farhud to Auschwitz — Jews were expelled, massacred, and scapegoated. Under this new formula, Black or Palestinian racism becomes a lesser sin than white racism, if it counts as a sin at all.

Writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin claimed in 1972 that the powerless, by definition, can never be racists. In 1992, literary critic and professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. warned that this formula amounted to a blanket amnesty for Black bigotry. He was right. Criticize even an open antisemite like Farrakhan, and someone will inevitably ask — as people have asked me — but what about all the good he did for us? Malcolm X gets the exact same pass.

Historian Eunice G. Pollack traced the development of Black antisemitism in a 2022 study. She documents Malcolm X playing the zero-sum victimhood game quite openly. In a 1965 speech, he claimed: “Only 6 million Jews were killed by Hitler. Don’t let no Jew get up in your face and make you cry for him. 100 million of us were kidnapped and brought to this country. Now everybody’s getting wet-eyed over a handful of Jews.”

In reality, about 11 million enslaved Africans survived the crossing to the Americas. Fewer than 400,000 of them were brought to North America.

He also accused Jewish shopkeepers in Harlem of selling Black residents bad food — an early version of the “goyslop” libel you may have seen on social media lately, which claims Jews sabotage everyone else’s food supply while keeping the clean, kosher products for themselves. And he called Jews bloodsuckers who preyed on the Negro economy and sent the money to Israel.

In 2026, that is standard — almost reasonable-sounding — “anti-Zionist” rhetoric.

By the late 1960s, as Black Americans increasingly identified with the Third World through a Pan-African lens, Jews were recast as white exploiters, not genuinely devoted to racial justice. Israel was cast as the last bastion of European colonialism in the Middle East.

The Arab-Israeli conflict became a racial morality play: Israelis are white colonizers, Palestinians are fellow Third World people of color, and Black Americans are their natural allies.

Never mind that more than half of Israel’s Jews are Mizrahi and Sephardic — descendants of the nearly 850,000 Jews who were expelled or forced to flee Arab and Muslim countries leading up to and after Israel’s 1948 War of Independence. Never mind the Ethiopian Jews who trekked across desert lands to escape Marxist persecution and civil war to reach the Holy Land. Their stories (the stolen homes, the pogroms, the persecution for the crime of being Jewish) are simply erased.

In 1986, at the University of Maryland, Kwame Ture declared, “The only good Zionist is a dead Zionist.”

In 1989, Professor Griff of the hip-hop group Public Enemy said Jews are responsible for “the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe,” that they have a grip on America, and that they have a history of killing Black men.

The next year, over the objections of Jewish students, Black students invited him to speak at Columbia University. In a Black student magazine, one writer claimed that “Caucasian Jews” continue to defile the rest of the world — and told readers not to expect anyone to shed a tear when something catastrophic happens to them.

So it was no surprise that on October 10, 2023, while Israel was still identifying its dead, Black Lives Matter Chicago posted an image of a paraglider with the words “I stand with Palestine.” They deleted it the next day and issued a half-hearted non-apology. This is what half a century of race obsession has produced. It hides behind the language of anti-racism. But there are two versions of anti-racism.

The first is the classic, rational version rooted in humanism. It holds, as Dr. King did, that people should be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin. This anti-racism defeated Jim Crow.

The second is the one we live with today. It assigns what journalist Bari Weiss calls “collective guilt” or “collective innocence” based on how one’s racial group was treated in the past. In this view, racism isn’t an individual moral failing; it’s systemic, and the cure is to treat people differently by race, granting preferences to the historically oppressed.

Author Ibram X. Kendi calls it “anti-racist discrimination.” Integration and racial harmony become secondary to special treatment for Black people — and to suspicion of any group that succeeds disproportionately, like Jews and Asian Americans.

Frederick Douglass saw this coming. Nearly 30 years after emancipation, he warned: “Race, in the popular sense, is narrow; humanity is broad ... One man is praised for being a race man and another is condemned for not being a race man ... The motive may be good, but the method is bad. It is an effort to cast out Satan by Beelzebub.”

King said it just as plainly: “A doctrine of black supremacy is as dangerous as a doctrine of white supremacy.” God, he said, is interested in the freedom of the whole human race.

That is the superior vision of racial justice: the humanist one. It’s the one we must fight for today.

The version we’ve lived with since the Black Power movement belongs to Malcolm X and his heirs, and today to writers like Ibram X. Kendi and Ta-Nehisi Coates, both virulent anti-Zionists. Its architects are the ones who dismissed the alliance and tore it apart. That’s not a coincidence. A worldview built on race doesn’t just tolerate antisemitism. It creates the perfect conditions for it to spread.

Can America make a 180-degree turn away from race essentialism and back toward humanism? As a Black woman born of the Left, I know how hard it is to untangle the lies of the last half century. But it’s not impossible.

Fighting this brand of anti-racism is the most important thing we can do to rebuild Black-Jewish relations. Not because racism is solved, but because this ideology guarantees that Black and Jewish Americans see each other as rivals in a hierarchy of victimhood instead of partners in a shared American story.

So how do we shift the tide?

First, tell the truth about where we went wrong. Americans must honestly examine where intellectuals and activists went horribly wrong.

Next, stop seeking acceptance in spaces that punish dissent. For too long, our need for belonging has outweighed our need to question our priors and tell the uncomfortable truth.

Then, call out antisemitism in every community, even when it plays on our sense of victimhood, and even when it calls itself anti-Zionism.

Refuse to beg for a better rank on the intersectional ladder. Stand instead on the principle that built this alliance in the first place: Every human being is made in the image of God.

Finally, tell young people the truth about who they are. For those of us with a platform, especially those trying to reach young Black people, we should tell the iconic stories that bridge our communities.

But nostalgia is not enough. We have to stop telling young people that their identity decides their destiny and their enemies. We must tell them they are individuals with agency, made in the image of God, and that anyone who shares their values is an ally.