Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Dabelstein's avatar
Joshua Dabelstein
2h

Hi guys - author here! If you like my work, please subscribe to my Substack or follow me on Instagram @for.normal.people

It's mostly me trying to pick apart prejudice, inconsistency, hypocrisy, etc.

I'll be uploading a chat with Amelia Adams of Neuroticjewishgay in the next 24-36hours, too.

Thanks so much everyone for staying strong and taking the time to read, and huge thanks to Joshua Hoffman for the tireless work down here in the trenches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Amy B's avatar
Amy B
3h

SO PERFECT!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture