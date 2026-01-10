Future of Jewish

Beth Burton
5h

Excellent writing. 850,000 expelled from Arab countries no one talks about this. The regimes there fear their citizens will sooner or later want their freedom so they brainwash them early utilizing Islam to control their thinking. They are all disgusting and deserve death. Love what is happening in Iran.

Steve S
4h

Excellent essay. Agree with everything except your characterization of your posts for the last two years of having "limited success." Every post of yours has been exceptional. You cannot convince all Jew haters not to hate Jews. You might reach some, but can never reach all. You can explain Zionism as the successful efforts of an indigenous marginalized oppressed people to return to their homeland and reclaim nationhood through blood, sweat, and tears, and might reach some entrenched anti Zionist, but can never convince all. The devil spawned worm infecting their brains shields them from reason, logic, and morality. So don't be hard on yourself. Your essays and clarity are among the best.

