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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
4h

Another irony (among the many): if I understand correctly, some of the Israeli products the Park Slope idiots have voted to boycott are made by companies owned or co-owned by Israeli Arabs, and which employ Muslim, Druze and Jewish workers. They should rename the Coop "The Gang Who Couldn't Boycott Straight."

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Thane, what amazes me is the irony. Thirty years ago, I would have assumed that progressives, the LGBTQ community, and especially the Democratic Party would be among Israel's strongest supporters. Instead, many have turned against the one Jewish state while often ignoring the realities of Hamas and radical Islam.

What is even more surprising is that politicians today can gain support by taking increasingly anti-Israel positions. A generation ago, that would have been almost unthinkable in mainstream American politics.

This didn't happen overnight. It has been building quietly for decades. The people many of us thought would stand with Israel are now often leading the opposition. It truly is a topsy-turvy world.

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