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Robert's avatar
Robert
22m

When the Democrats paint Jews as Nazis, then it makes sense that they offer no empathy for dead Israelis, any more than we mourned the death of actual Nazis at the end of WWII.

For too long, Jews have not fought back enough on that characterization, which seems to paint Jews as sub-human, war criminals.

Israel needs a much better propaganda and PR apparatus, capable of counting the negative onslaught of social-media disinformation.

In the United States, fake Jews need to stop performative siding against Israel to gather acceptance in various affinity groups. In the end, those Jews will still be ostracized from society, betrayed by their genetics/family tree.

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Bless America's avatar
Bless America
21m

Bravo. So well expressed.

Whoopi Goldberg is a disgrace. A miserable human. She's not even funny anymore. Or just in her brutish, dehumanised way. She's particularly savage as she is aging badly.

Whitewashing Nazis by making everything the same also shows her basic lack of decency, masked in idiotic self-righteousness.

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