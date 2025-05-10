Future of Jewish

Chrissy Knott's avatar
Chrissy Knott
3h

So the world ignored the land which God had given to Israel in order to appease the Arabs? Well that went well. God removed from the British their great empire, allowed them to become nothing but a little island with not much political clout and they are still appeasing the Arabs while the country turns slowly but surely into another Islamist state, and the politicians are still to blind to see…. My poor country…..

shoshanna
2hEdited

Everyone including the USA had an opportunity to save Jews - Shanghai took Jews in (for a price) the western countries? They didnt do it., years of Jew hatred from the Romans - 250 CE - Christians and Muslims was so ingrained they all kept quiet - perhaps hoping that once and for all we would be annihilated by Hitler and his many collaborators. Thousands of Jews did survive because thousands of non Jewish individuals in several countries helped and / or hid Jews - but the churches, the governments and institutions? Nothing. Jan Karski spoke about this many times. At least the UK had their kindertransport - two politicians in the US tried to do the same for 20 K Jewish children in Germany however the American antisemities shot it down and it never even reached a vote. After all they had their German American Bund - doing their sieg heils in NYC while training with the KKK. I am a gen # 2 - many family members including my paternal grandparents - and entire family members (uncles, aunts cousins) with children were wiped out. My maternal side also had many losses - one uncle even went down with the ship the Struma, on their way to the British Mandate from Romania -my oma and opa and mother fled Germany after the Nuremberg Laws were passed - on a quota visa.

Israel became a state too late for my family and six million other families. Two out of every three Jews in Europe were murdered. Let that sink in. Today most countries try to lie and distort their complicity in the murders. The same people who do not support Israel today are most likely the desendants of those who murdered our families or turned their heads. Even those who support us - hide their real agendas - for me its difficult to even believe anyone - Do not forget ever that Hitler and the "grand mufti" of Jerusalem met in Berlin and discussed murdering all of us. Today? Todah L'El For Midinat Yisrael - either you are with us or not, we are not going anywhere.

