Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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DinahLeffert's avatar
DinahLeffert
6h

Israelis want a real and lasting peace. Not ever being allowed to win the war by international pressure or giving land for peace is over. Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood must be defeated!

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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
5h

Critics never say what Israel should have done in the face of the October 7 massacre. That tells you their rhetoric is just hiding antisemitism and trying to make it respectable. It isn’t and they aren’t.

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