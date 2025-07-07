Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump during the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 (photo: The White House/Wikipedia)

Today, July 7, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched into the White House to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, carrying the weight of a nation battered by 21 months of war in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ savage October 7, 2023, attack that slaughtered 1,200 innocents and kidnapped 251 hostages.

Netanyahu, one of the greatest political minds of our era, is poised to outmaneuver Trump, a formidable but less disciplined operator. With three non-negotiable demands — the total destruction of Hamas, the exile of its leadership, and the group’s complete disarmament — Netanyahu’s strategic brilliance shines as he balances Israel’s survival, a volatile domestic political scene, and a complex alliance with a mercurial U.S. president.

His political acumen, sharper and more calculated than Trump’s, positions him to dominate this high-stakes encounter.

Netanyahu’s demands, reported by Channel 12 (Israel’s leading broadcaster), are a masterclass in clarity and resolve: Hamas must be annihilated, its leaders banished from Gaza, and its arsenal dismantled. These aren’t just policy positions; they’re the bedrock of Israel’s existence after Hamas’ genocidal assault.

A BBC News report from yesterday quoted a senior Hamas commander admitting the group has lost 80 percent of Gaza, its military structure in ruins after relentless IDF operations.

“Let’s be realistic here,” said the senior officer reportedly, “there’s barely anything left of the security structure. Most of the leadership, about 95 percent, are now dead. … The active figures have all been killed. So really, what’s stopping Israel from continuing this war?”

The commander claimed that the war “has to continue until the end. All the conditions are aligned: Israel has the upper hand, the world is silent, the Arab regimes are silent, criminal gangs are everywhere, society is collapsing.”

He said since the end of the latest ceasefire in March, Hamas’ security control in Gaza “has completely collapsed. Totally gone. There’s no control anywhere,” pointing to extensive looting of a Hamas complex with no intervention.

This is Netanyahu’s moment to strike, not negotiate. Hamas’ weakened state only underscores the stakes of this fight, a fight not just for security, but for Israel’s very existence.

Hamas isn’t just a terrorist group; it’s an existential dagger aimed at Israel’s heart. The October 7th atrocities — babies murdered, families burned alive, communities reduced to ash — were a declaration of intent to annihilate the Jewish state. Netanyahu’s demands for Hamas’ destruction, exile, and disarmament aren’t negotiable because they’re the only firewall against a second Holocaust. Every rocket, every tunnel, every hostage held in Gaza’s depths is a reminder: There’s no coexistence with a group sworn to Israel’s obliteration.

Hamas’ desperate clinging to a permanent ceasefire while holding roughly 50 hostages — only about 20 believed alive — shows they’re cornered, not conciliatory. Netanyahu’s refusal to budge isn’t stubbornness; it’s a calculated rejection of a terrorist group’s attempt to survive and rearm.

His willingness to flex on secondary issues like humanitarian aid and IDF repositioning reveals a cunning pragmatism that Trump, with his bluster, often lacks. These concessions align with Trump’s push for a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, involving a 60-day pause and phased hostage releases.

By allowing more aid into Gaza, Netanyahu deflects global criticism while keeping the IDF’s boot on Hamas’ neck. Unlike Trump, whose political moves often chase headlines, Netanyahu’s flexibility is a strategic feint, preserving Israel’s core objectives while maintaining U.S.-led Western support.

Netanyahu’s political genius towers over Trump’s. Where Trump thrives on charisma and improvisation, Netanyahu wields a chess grandmaster’s foresight, honed over decades navigating Israel’s cutthroat politics.

Trump’s deal-making instincts are bold but erratic; Netanyahu’s are surgical. He’s outlasted countless rivals, survived corruption charges, and maintained power through coalition crises that would’ve toppled lesser leaders. His ability to read the room, whether in Jerusalem or Washington, sets him apart as one of the greatest politicians of our time. In this meeting, Netanyahu isn’t just negotiating with Trump; he’s steering him, using Trump’s ego to advance Israel’s agenda.

Trump’s February 2025 proposal to “take over” Gaza and displace its population was a diplomatic disaster, alienating Arab allies and Western partners. Netanyahu’s response — praising Trump’s “bold thinking” without endorsing the plan — was a stroke of brilliance, keeping the alliance intact while dodging a trap.

Furthermore, Trump’s push for a grand regional deal, including Saudi normalization via the Abraham Accords, plays into Netanyahu’s hands. He can dangle cooperation on hostages and Iran to secure U.S. backing, all while sidestepping Saudi demands for Palestinian statehood that his coalition (and much of the Israeli citizenry) would never stomach. Trump may think he’s driving the conversation, but Netanyahu’s the one steering the wheel.

Netanyahu’s political supremacy isn’t just about outmaneuvering Trump; it’s the culmination of a career that’s made him Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, a bull who’s weathered coalition collapses, legal battles, and relentless global scrutiny.

Since 1996, he’s faced crises that would’ve crushed lesser leaders, from intifadas to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. His ability to hold power through Israel’s fractured politics, where coalitions are as stable as a house of cards, proves he’s not just playing the game; he’s rewriting the rulebook. Trump’s political comeback is impressive, but it pales next to Netanyahu’s decades of defying the odds, making him a living legend who’s shaping Israel’s destiny with every calculated move.

At home, Netanyahu navigates a political minefield with unmatched skill. His coalition, anchored by Right-wing firebrands like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, demands nothing less than Hamas’ obliteration. Smotrich’s February 3, 2025, declaration that a full IDF withdrawal “will not happen” underscores the coalition’s intransigence. One false move, and Netanyahu’s government could collapse.

Yet, he faces a war-weary public, with over 400 IDF soldiers dead and protests erupting in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem for the hostages’ release. The fabricated humanitarian crisis in Gaza, fueling global outrage, adds another layer of pressure.

Netanyahu’s response is a masterclass in political survival. His popularity, bolstered by the daring U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites last month, gives him leverage to push for a ceasefire without looking weak. His corruption trial (charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust) is a weapon he wields deftly.

When Trump calls it a “witch hunt,” Netanyahu amplifies the narrative, casting himself as a patriot under siege. Unlike Trump, whose legal battles often seem like self-inflicted wounds, Netanyahu turns his into a rallying cry, outsmarting critics and galvanizing his base.

This White House meeting is Netanyahu’s stage to cement Israel’s dominance in the region. Trump’s ambition to expand the Abraham Accords with Saudi Arabia is a golden opportunity, but it comes with risks. Saudi Arabia’s insistence on Palestinian statehood progress clashes with the reality on the ground.

Netanyahu’s ability to keep Trump focused on shared goals — countering Iran, securing hostages — while deflecting divisive proposals, like population displacement, showcases his superior political instincts. The Iran strikes proved Trump’s willingness to back Israel’s bold moves; Netanyahu will exploit that loyalty to secure his demands without conceding an inch on Hamas.

Netanyahu’s vision extends beyond the Middle East, confronting a world all too eager to condemn Israel while ignoring its right to survive. Netanyahu doesn’t just face Hamas or Trump; he’s up against a world that weeps for Gaza’s suffering while ignoring the blood on Hamas’ hands.

The United Nations, European capitals, and even some U.S. progressives decry Israel’s campaign as excessive, conveniently forgetting the 1,200 butchered on October 7th and the hostages still languishing in Gaza’s hellholes. The same nations that demand Israel’s restraint stay silent when Hamas uses civilians as shields or diverts aid to its war machine.

Netanyahu’s genius lies in his defiance of this hypocrisy. By offering concessions on aid and IDF positions, he exposes the world’s double standards: Israel aids Gaza’s people while Hamas starves them. His ability to navigate this global gauntlet, keeping allies like Trump close while silencing critics with results, proves he’s not just Israel’s leader, but its fiercest defender on a hostile world stage.

Today, Benjamin Netanyahu isn’t just meeting Donald Trump; he’s outplaying him. His unyielding demands to crush Hamas, exile its leaders, and disarm the group reflect a leader who understands that compromise with terror is surrender. His strategic concessions on aid and IDF positions keep the U.S. and global critics at bay without sacrificing Israel’s mission.

At home, he juggles a fractious coalition and a restless public with the finesse of a political titan, turning legal battles into badges of honor. Compared to Trump’s impulsive showmanship, Netanyahu’s calculated brilliance makes him the sharper player, a leader whose every move is a step toward Israel’s survival and supremacy.

As one of the greatest politicians of our time, Netanyahu isn’t just strategizing; he’s rewriting the rules of power.

The battle for Israel’s future is a clarion call: Stand with Netanyahu, champion of the Jewish state’s unbreakable spirit, and demand a world where terror is crushed and justice prevails. His vision isn’t just for Israel; it’s a beacon for all who value freedom over tyranny.