Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GARY B KATZ's avatar
GARY B KATZ
6h

I always found it weird how some Westerners see 99.84% of the Middle East ruled by Muslims, but they want it to be closer to 100%. For Muslims who feel this way, it's pure greed. For non-Muslims, it's incomprehensible.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
3h

The most maddening thing about all of this is that every single thing the Israelis are falsely accused of, the Arabs have done a million times over. I hate them and I hate those who stand with them.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture