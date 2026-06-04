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Jeffrey M Goldman's avatar
Jeffrey M Goldman
3h

Canadian Jews are WEAK (polite beyond the point of stupidity.) No one stood up & said,”What the hell do you mean you won’t take questions.” SHAME!

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Joanne's avatar
Joanne
3h

I don’t understand why you wrote this article. Why did your synagogue invite Carney in the first place? Why were only certain Jewish organizations allowed to attend? Why was the media filtered and restricted? Are you really still that naive to believe that Carney was actually going to say anything of substance? Where are our leaders, who are our leaders, because it certainly isn’t Holy Blossom synagogue. The Prime Minister of Canada basically told a room full of people what the rest of us Jews already know. Carney doesn’t give a shit about us. It’s way past the time for us to step up to the plate. Enough!

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