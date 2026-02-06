Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Danny Rosenstein
3h

In 1945, the West was led by Churchill, Roosevelt and Truman. Now, the West is led by a collection of Neville Chamberlains.

Israel should conduct its own war crimes trial. While Hamas leaders like Sinwar and Deif were eliminated, put captured Hamas leaders on trial - play the GoPro videos, publicize Hamas documents. Try Lazzirini in absentia as the Allies did with Martin Bormann. Expose UNRWA for being complicit in terror. And, for those who are worried that the world will see these trials as illegitimate or Zionist propaganda, so what. The world bashed Israel for putting Eichmann on trial.

Whizjet
3h

Excellent article, and also addressing some hard truths (ie that the de-Nazification wasn't really completed properly).

One thing to ponder, though, is that at the end of WW2, we had some strong Leaders, REAL Leaders who did not flinch from taking some very strong actions.

Not only do we not possess such Leaders today (except in Israel), but far worse, we have creatures like the UN, the ICC, the ICJ, the EU, the ECHR, UNRWA etc etc.

And we have human rights lawyers.

Additionally, whereas in 1945 and immediately post-war,the indescribable horrors and atrocities of the Holocaust were not disputed, today there is a totally inadequate admission of the 7 October Pogrom - in fact we have some MSM outlets pushing an inversion similar to complaints that might have suggested Rudolf Höss was misunderstood and actually did far more good than harm. Imagine escaped Nazis in Argentina forming a media group publishing material stating everything was the fault of the Jews . . .

I sometimes seriously think that Israel is one of the very few remaining outposts of common sense, let alone genuine morality.

