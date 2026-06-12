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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
3h

We are told that Iran’s deal with Obama guaranteed no nukes. IMO, Hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium did not suddenly appear since Trump. I think they continued to produce enriched uranium and said they were not. Iran cannot be taken at its word ever so long as a radical terrorist regime is in control. Don’t beat up Trump for that.And thanks for this post.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
3h

The author's standard is clear — no settlement should be accepted unless the enriched uranium is physically removed and verified. This is exactly where I have little confidence in Trump. His pattern is declaring victory before objectives are secured, and his first-term Iran policy — maximum pressure abandoned for a photo-op deal that never came — suggests he is far more likely to accept a ceasefire that looks like victory than to hold the line until the material is actually off the board.

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