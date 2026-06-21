Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Paul reichman's avatar
Paul reichman
2h

Wow what an extremely well thought out and well written essay. The danger of partisanship reaches deep. We have entered a time of such hatred between political parties that by the time something does change the next group coming in is more interested in revenge then achieving anything positive for the nation. When the executive branch has such control over Justice that they use them as attack dogs to go after anyone and everyone not many people are willing to remain in government or civil service if they're forced to spend more time defending themselves then running implementing and managing their departments. If we ever hope to go back to a time of having strategic plans that go beyond the current president, people need to realize that there are things bigger than their angers and fear and personal beliefs.

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John Galt III's avatar
John Galt III
2h

Dictators have an advantage?

Ask Benito, Adolf, Fidel and Vladimir how things turned out. In order for them to consolidate and hold power they have to destroy their people and their economies. Eventually the house of cards collapses.

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