Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sylvan Changuion's avatar
Sylvan Changuion
17m

Thank you Nachum. Superbly written. Perfect bloody common sense. Why logic is not applied and why the idiotic Hamas supporters, especially the UN and stupid protesters too lazy to take 1 minute to learn the truth, cannot see what is fact and what is horses#&t, is beyond me. What use is it for me to say to them "the radical islamists are coming for you next" when they are totally blind and deaf to reason? They are content to believe that they are morally right to carry the scorpion on their back believing that it won't kill them. Must Israel and other nations save them from themselves before their stupidity kills us all?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture