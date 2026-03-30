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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6m

So true. Strategic deception has always been part of warfare, and Trump has used this pattern repeatedly — talk about negotiations, give deadlines, extend them, and then act decisively.

That’s why all the talk right now about mediation or negotiations may simply be part of the same playbook. It’s hard to believe the U.S. and Israel would enter a conflict with Iran without already planning for its most obvious leverage points, like the Strait of Hormuz or Kharg Island. When Marines and major naval assets move into the region, they’re not there symbolically.

Ironically, the constant chorus from progressive politicians, activists, and much of the media insisting that negotiations are the only path may actually help sell the illusion. If Iran believes the West is desperate for talks, it may underestimate what is actually being prepared. Sometimes the loudest calls for diplomacy become part of the deception itself.

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Bruce Raben's avatar
Bruce Raben
18m

Deception and madman performance are valid.

But sometimes something that looks like a shit show is in fact a shit show

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