Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dofaust's avatar
dofaust
5h

CNN on several levels are SCUM. As simple as that. CNN's bias and where their sympathies lie are well known. This incident is a tempest in a teapot, and the truly evil Leftist media are trying as always to make this horse march. On any scale of barbarity, the IDF barely BARELY registers. Hamas and the islamic terrorist barbarities are so evil they cannot even be measured. Anyone who knows ANYTHING about the IDF knows and understands their behavior.

Reply
Share
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
5hEdited

Asking a modern MSM journalist (or media org) to engage in some critical introspection is like asking the same of my dog.

They move through the world wrapped in an impenetrable armor of certitude, convinced of their pure hearts and noble intentions, and all else is waved away in a frenzy of cognitive dissonance. You would sooner snatch the halo off an angel than you would off the modern journalist, who imagines her/himself as part of a priesthood committed to justice, even when they're whitewashing another eruption of Jew hate.

MSM journalists are a herd of conjoined minds, they move, think and breathe in lockstep, and if they're ever forced to admit error or change direction (as with Biden in 2024 going overnight from "sharp as a tack" to senile grandpa who needs to retire), they consign their prior stance to the memory hole and it's forgotten in a display of group amnesia. Denials are made in the same language by all the same people, articles and websites are updated, and the herd moves on without looking back and only conceding that "mistakes were made".

And now we know that CNN, BBC, NPR, CBC, PBS, NYT etc etc are all committed to the anti-Zionist agenda, they've joined the Western Social Justice crusade to become the official protector of the Palestinians, whose every wound must be cataloged and publicized but whose every attack must be buried under a mountain of "context".

The MSM is the most powerful weapon in the hands of our globalist progressive oligarchy, who have run to the head of the anti-Israel mob because Israel has both a conservative govt and is the homeland of a particular people, whereas the globalists demand all people be absorbed and dissolved in a universal marketplace. Also, our upper classes are as addicted to cheap virtue as our lower classes are addicted to cheap calories, and there is no easier way to score virtue points than being "pro Palestine", as the Palestinians are happy to play the angry poor brown oppressed victim who stars in every liberal fantasy.

None of these people are "journalists" in the traditional sense. They are whores who buy and sell hatred and rage yet who still think they're entitled to deliver the Sunday sermon. CNN etc are liars and propagandists with ZERO credibility or integrity and they need to be treated as such.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture