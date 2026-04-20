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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
6h

Vanessa, excellent article. What strikes me is that this isn’t just about Europe becoming an unreliable ally for Israel. From where I sit—and I don’t claim to have statistics to back this up—it seems many European governments have effectively adopted the Marxist-Islamist playbook, and in the process they’re undermining their own societies. The irony is that the forces Israel is fighting today are the very same forces Europe will eventually have to confront themselves. At some point there will likely be a backlash, because societies can only push things so far before reality intrudes. In the meantime, Israel simply has to be pragmatic—strengthen ties with countries like India, and others in Asia, and approach alliances more transactionally. Europe may wake up eventually, but right now it looks more like it’s imploding.

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Alison Cipriani's avatar
Alison Cipriani
5h

The left in general refuses to even acknowledge reality. Same with the Israeli left actually. Funny they forget that the Mullahs and progressives worked together to bring down the Shah and once they succeeded the Mullahs killed all the progressives. Will they ever learn?

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