Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tzipporah batami's avatar
tzipporah batami
17m

THERE IS NO SWING. THE AMALEKITES THAT WERE LEFT OVER WERE PRESENT AMONG NAZISM AND ARE WORSHIPPED AMONG RADICAL ISLAM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debkin's avatar
Debkin
24m

How do you integrate people without work. Germany’s migrant population has five times the unemployment rate. Among long term unemployed the number of migrants by percentage is extremely high. What’s the game plan? Radicalism can fester in this model bc it breeds resentment and entitlement. The other avenue of radicalization are some mosques. Having more than one unassimilated generation is a societal problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture