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Delia's avatar
Delia
4h

Noam and his team performed with humanity and love — he and Israel are class acts. Am Ysrael Chai 🫶🫶

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Gabor Lantos's avatar
Gabor Lantos
5h

Countries boycotting Eurovision because of Israeli participation:

Holland: - Highest rate of Jewish genocide (75%) during WW2

https://www.annefrank.org/en/anne-frank/go-in-depth/netherlands-greatest-number-jewish-victims-western-europe/

Ireland: - Denied entry of Holocaust Refugees during/after WW2

https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/heritage/how-ireland-failed-refugees-from-nazi-germany-1.2961062

Spain: - Inquisition 1492; killed/expelled entire Jewish population

After Franco's victory in 1939, all Jewish organizations in Spain were shut down,

and public Jewish religious practice was outlawed.

Jews were not able to display their faith in public until 1967.

https://www.jstor.org/stable/27232016

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