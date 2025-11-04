Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ECB's avatar
ECB
26m

I’m not sure if I can agree with you. The fact that Mamdani has gotten even this far is a very clear indication that NYC’s status as a major center of secular liberalism has already broken down. Whether he wins or not isn’t really the point. We now know that a plurality, if not outright majority, of NYers are not particularly bothered by his barely veiled antisemitism. There is no good side to that, irrespective of our feelings or the ultimate final outcome of this election.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dana Ramos's avatar
Dana Ramos
7mEdited

If Mamdani wins, we can expect more Mamdanis running for office all over the country--because the Democrats will promote and support ANYONE they think can win. The bigger the margin by which he wins, the bigger the support will be to run more Mamdanis for office. We should focus on that nightmare scenario first and foremost (and so should non-Jews who don't want the USA turning into England. But the non-Jews won't because most of them are still thinking this is all about "the Joos." It isn't).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture