Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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James D Long's avatar
James D Long
3h

A serious question for those calling Jews “European colonizers”: What European flag were they planting? Colonies exist on behalf of an outside empire. Israel wasn’t founded as a colony of Britain, France, Germany, or any other European power. If there was no mother country, in what sense is it colonialism?

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Judith Ross's avatar
Judith Ross
3h

Too bad History is so badly taught in our educational systems throughout the entire planet!! But we will prevail!!!!!! Am Yisrael Chai!

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