Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Brammymiami's avatar
Brammymiami
2h

The Jew hatred is at the center of all complaints about the relationship between Israel and the US. One needs just to ask the likes of AOC what the US gets in return for the roughly $2b we give Egypt? Just watch her hem and haw.

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Avraham Ben-Tov's avatar
Avraham Ben-Tov
3h

Very clear headed analysis. Thank you, General!

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