Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary F Holley's avatar
Mary F Holley
2h

Savages come in all shapes and sizes. Educated savages, professional savages, barbarian savages, ignorant savages, all driven by hatred looking for an object to hate. They find virtuous reasons for their hate but its still hate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
2h

Barbarians have taken over academic institutions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture