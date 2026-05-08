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Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
6h

Jeremy Ben Ami and his execrable organization J Street are only marginally better than JVP. He is not a Zionist and he is not a supporter of Israel. He is a hard leftist Democrat who has done more to hurt the formerly bipartisan AIPAC and to turn the Democratic Party against Israel than any other Jew in the world. He couldn't care less about the safety of the Israeli people or Jews in the diaspora. He should have no place at the table in any discussion about Israel or world Jewry.

You correctly note that the vast majority of the Democratic Party has turned hard against Israel but then throw in "along with a growing number of Republicans." This isn't the case. Virtually every nationally elected Republican remains strongly pro Israel. The faction that isn't is small and powerless. For now. It doesnt mean they shouldn't be watched. But it is simply false to compare the two parties at this time. There is literally one Democrat I know of that has true moral clarity and fearless strength of character. We all know who that is. American Jews had better wake up. The Democrats including Charles Schumer are rallying behind an actual Nazi lover in Main and a virulent anti-semite in Michigan.

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Phil Siegel's avatar
Phil Siegel
6h

I’m afraid for you also. However, down here in the South we seem to be pretty safe and welcome. We have an American flag and Israeli flag on our house and only positive comments. Every time I talk to friends in Ny, London, Paris and Italy I get the same story. It’s all of our fight but I have to admit I feel pretty safe down here right now but not so much when I travel. And honestly even during war I found Israel to be safe even though we were in shelters some. But wear a kippah or Star of David in Ny and you will not feel as safe as Tel Aviv even now.

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