Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Penelope Oppenheimer's avatar
Penelope Oppenheimer
3h

The French will rue this departure, which I heartily support. My dear departed husband Rabbi Mordecai Kieffer said that Europe does not deserve the Jews. He is correct. The French economy will suffer because of the Jews leaving. We have been kicked out of many countries, all of which suffered economically as a result. Look at Germany after WW II. Ruined. Wrecked. Had to be rescued by the Americans and their Marshall Plan. Have you noticed the outpouring of gratitude from the rulers of the European nations? Hopeless. I am amazed that people can’t see what has happened right before their eyes. Finally after paying an unspeakable price, the Jews were able to capture Israel/Judea again. Seven Arab nations attacked the next day. The Israelis were few. Many of them were refugees from the Shoah (Holocaust), frail and undernourished. They had very few weapons. It looked hopeless. Jews from the Diaspora rallied and did what they could, but against seven Arab nations? But, guess what? The Jews, the Israelis won the unprovoked war. This scenario has been repeated again and again ad nauseum. And who wins? Not easily or gladly. With misery, because the Israelis are forced to fight the Arabs, which means a lot of people are killed. Men, women and children. Israelis are decent people. The soldiers are husbands and fathers and sons and also wives, mothers and daughters. It causes the soldiers unending pain when they have to kill other people in order for Israel to survive. Jews have been through many centuries of suffering and oppression. That they have survived, when the ancient kingdoms and empires who reviled them have gone to dust, is a miracle. A miracle. And who or what ( depending upon your philosophy) is in charge of miracles? People have been trying to get rid of the Jews for thousands of years. Do you ever wonder why the Jews are still here? Read about the wonder that Judaism is. The way Jews have been obeying the Torah (Bible) and having a good time doing it even with all the suffering. We have something very precious. A holy Covenant with HaShem (God). We entered the Covenant at the foot of Mt Sinai in the desert when God gave us the Torah, which, by the way, contains 613 commandments. Some of which we can no longer obey because they have to do with the Holy Temple that the Romans destroyed in 70 AD when they kicked the Jews out of their homeland. However we do our best, at least a proportion of us do, to obey the ones that are left. Just fyi. I just wish that people would stop with this insane hatred of Jews. Please. What does it take?

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Hegemon8436's avatar
Hegemon8436
3h

A very interesting well written historical review, than you. Increasingly it seems moving to Israel is becoming the only viable way to be part of a positive society with a clear sense of identity as a homeland. The West has lost that and effectively excludes Jews from being part of a multicultural society.

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