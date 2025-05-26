Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Israel's avatar
Doug Israel
2h

It means murder. That's what it has always meant. From the day Israel was born until today. The Palestinian National Movement is a death cult that exalts in violence and death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shlomo Levin's avatar
Shlomo Levin
3h

You're absolutely right. Hating Israel, and finding new ways to stir up hatred and incite violence against it, have become the current purity test for anyone who wants to be accepted as a liberal devoted to human rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture