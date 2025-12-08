Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Truth Hurts's avatar
The Truth Hurts
4h

I have found bringing this up to useful idiots shuts them the fuck up. Two simple questions. How many times is Palestine mentioned in the Koran and how many times is Israel. It’s a simple as that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tomas Maldonado's avatar
Tomas Maldonado
2h

As a former Muslim of 28 years, I couldn’t agree more with this excellent article. Stay gold.👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture