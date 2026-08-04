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Sandra Klein's avatar
Sandra Klein
2h

Unfortunately most Palestinians agree with Hamas or it wouldn’t have stayed in power this long. Their children are taught that the only way to heaven is to kill infidels. Their only reason for being on this earth is to kill Jews. This has been taught by parents schools Imans etc for thousands of years. It has been strongly pushed on the population since Israel was created. This indoctrination was found in the schools in the West Bank after the war in 1967. It is now the same in Iran. It’s the same with the people in the US who have become the ultra liberal left wingers and read the NYT like it’s their Bible. Even many Israelis will not see the truth. These are the immigrants whose ancestors come from democratic western cultures. The Sephardim know with whom they are dealing. Even our own Jewish politicians don’t understanding the situation.

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Larry Bone's avatar
Larry Bone
2h

Totally agree Hamas disarmament is a scam. They should be told all their prior behavior indicates they fully deserving of absolutely no trust at all ever about anything at any time. Actions always tell the truth when words lie. There are consequences! And this means that they will need to be slowly, comprehensively and completely disarmed no matter how long it takes!

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