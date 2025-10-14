Help us build the Jewish future!

It’s time for Jews to reclaim our narrative!

For generations, Jewish education was our greatest act of self-defense. It didn’t just teach us how to think; it taught us how to be. It gave us moral clarity, intellectual courage, and a sense of belonging to something eternal.

But after October 7th, one truth has become painfully clear: We’ve lost control of our own story.

Others are defining who we are, what we stand for, and even whether we deserve to exist. Too many young Jews are unequipped to fight back — disconnected from their history, uncertain of their identity, and unprepared to reclaim it. The result is confusion, shame, and silence in the face of lies.

We can’t let that continue. We can’t afford another generation of drift.

It’s time to build something new.

We are facing unprecedented battles.

For decades, the Jewish world has been dominated by large, top-down organizations — each with its own bureaucracy, politics, and territorial instincts.

These institutions, many of them built for a different era, operate with heavy overhead and slow decision-making processes that make agility nearly impossible. Their structures were designed for stability, not for speed, and for consensus, not for creativity. As a result, they have become powerful but sluggish, often prioritizing preservation over innovation.

At a time when the Jewish People face one of the most urgent and complex crises in modern history, this institutional model has proven inadequate. Meanwhile, a long-term, coordinated campaign to distort truth and spread misinformation has taken root globally — successfully normalizing antisemitism, vilifying Israel, and radicalizing hundreds of millions.

The Jewish world’s greatest challenge today is not a lack of passion or potential, but the mismatch between its outdated structures and the new kind of war being waged against it: decentralized, digital, and deeply ideological.

Jewish Strength = A Worldwide Army of Jewish and Israeli Storytellers

Antisemitism doesn’t begin with hate. It begins with ignorance.

Assimilation doesn’t begin with marriage. It begins with emptiness.

Apathy doesn’t begin with rejection. It begins with disconnection.

The antidote isn’t fear. It’s strength.

Jewish strength comes from knowledge, pride, and identity.

Every dollar you give helps us build this new foundation — the digital infrastructure for a confident, literate, inspired Jewish future.

To reclaim the Jewish and Israeli narrative, we must build a worldwide army of storytellers — a coordinated, global network of creators, journalists, educators, and innovators who shape culture, not just react to it.

The war for truth and legitimacy is now fought in the realm of media, entertainment, and ideas. Our mission is to strategically position Jewish and Israeli voices across the world’s most influential platforms — television, streaming, radio, and major podcasts — so that our stories are not sidelined, but centered. This is not simply public relations; it is cultural regeneration. When people tune into Netflix, Spotify, or TikTok, they should encounter living, breathing expressions of Jewish identity, courage, and creativity — stories that make them think, feel, and question.

Our framework begins with attract and interact. To attract, we place Jewish and Israeli stories where global audiences already are — mainstream entertainment, news, and pop culture — while training a new generation of media-savvy storytellers who know how to engage, not lecture.

To interact, we form deep alliances with influencers, thought leaders, and creators who already shape the global conversation. We empower them to become amplifiers of truth — telling nuanced, human stories that bring Jewish life and Israeli reality into focus for millions.

But influence is only the first step. We must also convert and excite. Convert means capturing and owning a percentage of this growing audience through our own digital infrastructure — robust owned media platforms where followers can go deeper: newsletters, video hubs, communities, and apps that turn attention into belonging. Every viewer, listener, and subscriber becomes part of an expanding ecosystem that fuels long-term education, mobilization, and opportunity.

Finally, we must excite — creating unforgettable online and offline mega experiences that unite, inspire, and activate people around shared purpose. From global livestream events and digital summits to festivals, exhibitions, and immersive installations, we bring storytelling to life. These experiences transform engagement into energy, energy into community, and community into movement.

Over time, this four-part strategy — attract, interact, convert, excite — becomes the foundation for a living, breathing global network that doesn’t just tell the Jewish story, but defines it for generations to come.

Expected Outcomes

Our ultimate goal is the restoration of Jewish confidence, unity, and security. For too long, Jews have been reacting — defending, explaining, apologizing — while the forces of misinformation and hatred have been advancing. Through this coordinated storytelling and cultural strategy, we aim to help Jews everywhere rediscover their strength, solidarity, and shared destiny.

This restoration is not only psychological but communal: rebuilding trust between Israelis and diaspora Jews, between generations, and between those who have stayed connected and those who have drifted away. The result will be a global Jewish community that no longer feels fragmented, fearful, or defensive — but proud, purposeful, and proactive.

We will reignite Jewish identity across all generations by making it relevant, exciting, and deeply personal. For younger Jews especially, identity today must be experienced, not just inherited. By harnessing modern storytelling and cultural channels — film, social media, podcasts, digital communities — we will make Jewish life and Israel not just topics of conversation, but sources of pride and belonging.

This is about transforming Jewish engagement from passive observation to active participation, helping every Jew see themselves as part of an unbroken, living story. When Jewish identity becomes emotionally magnetic again, connection to Israel and Jewish peoplehood will naturally follow.

Education remains our most powerful defense and our most enduring strength. We aim to consistently educate and inform our audiences — not through abstract lectures or institutional curricula, but through accessible, engaging, and credible storytelling.

By arming Jews and allies alike with historical context, critical thinking, and moral clarity, we can build resilience against antisemitic narratives and intellectual attacks. Knowledge is empowerment, and when it’s delivered in formats that meet people where they are — short-form videos, documentaries, articles, and interactive experiences — it becomes contagious.

Finally, we will offset misinformation with a global, coordinated flow of truth. The machinery of antisemitism and anti-Israel propaganda thrives on emotional manipulation, distortion, and repetition. Our network will counter this not with slogans, but with substance — clear, fact-based, emotionally intelligent content that breaks through noise and confusion.

By reclaiming the digital and cultural spaces where lies spread most effectively, we ensure that the general public has consistent access to truth, context, and humanity. Over time, this information strategy will shift perceptions, dismantle falsehoods, and begin the slow but necessary process of restoring moral balance to how the world understands Jews and Israel.

Meet Our Team

Behind this movement is a diverse and passionate team of strategists, storytellers, educators, and creators — united by one mission: to strengthen Jewish identity, restore unity, and reclaim the global Jewish narrative. We come from across the Jewish world (Israel, North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond) bringing together decades of experience in media, technology, education, community-building, and advocacy.

We are filmmakers and journalists who know how to shape culture. We are educators and thinkers who know how to inspire. We are innovators and entrepreneurs who know how to scale ideas that matter.

Together, we are building the systems, networks, and stories that connect Jews everywhere — empowering the next generation to speak with confidence, act with courage, and lead with pride.

Each member of our team shares a belief that the Jewish story is not just worth defending. It’s worth celebrating. And through our collective work, we are ensuring that the world hears it, understands it, and remembers it.

Your generosity fuels education, engagement, and truth — ensuring that Jewish voices are heard, Jewish stories are told, and Jewish strength endures.

Common Questions

What makes Global Jewish Future different from other Jewish organizations?

Most Jewish organizations are in the game of promoting themselves, their ideologies, and their relatively narrow view of the Jewish world and/or Israel. We believe Judaism and Israel are best enjoyed when you’re consistently exposed to the wide world of Judaism and Israel, which is why we source premium content from literally thousands of organizations and people, across every possible topic you can think of.

Unlike most Jewish organizations, we are not supported by a relatively small group of donors, but by everyday people like you who enjoy our work and support our mission to help everyone better understand and be smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

What are your ideological and political views?

Our ideological and political views span the spectrum. Our audience enjoys our approach because we do a nice job of balancing all viewpoints and perspectives (except for the very extreme ones).

Who’s really behind Global Jewish Future?

We are a small team led by Joshua Hoffman, a 36-year-old Los Angeles native and long-time entrepreneur, living in Tel Aviv since 2013. Joshua is the author of three books, all available on Amazon: “Reimagining Israel,” “Future of Jewish,” and “Journeys of the Jewish Spirit.”

How can I contact you?

Please send us an email: give@jewishfuture.global

