Welcome to Future of Jewish, the fastest-growing independent publication about Judaism and Israel, featuring 73,000+ subscribers from 50+ countries!

Our mission is simple, and hopefully worthwhile: to help many more people become smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

As “explanatory journalists,” all of our materials are sourced from a wide variety of people and organizations, across every possible spectrum you can imagine (political, societal, national, ethnic, religious, et cetera).

Our goal is to ensure that everyone — regardless of income, location, or status — has access to accurate knowledge about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

In addition to our digital publication that features more than 400 essays, you are invited to check out our podcast on Apple, Google, and Spotify.

Here are some of our most popular essays:

Note: You can always see everything at www.futureofjewish.com



Here is what some of our supporters say:

“Can’t live without Future of Jewish anymore at this point. I mean, I could of course, but I need it. Thanks for creating this space for Jewish and non-Jewish voices.” — Jenny S. “Unique, informed, and a much-needed antidote to the tsunami of ignorance, anti-Israel sentiment and, sometimes, outright antisemitism now saturating our media.” — Ron C. “Smart and detailed, current and historical, that helps educate me.” — Carol L. “You present a reasonable, logical, creditable, and fair analysis of events, not just in Israel or the Middle East, but the entire world. I am not Jewish, but your work is very important.” — Séan G. “You offer original thinking and solid research.” — Elinor B. “I appreciate your analysis of the current situation for the Jewish people worldwide. You cover things that the mainstream media and others won’t tackle.” — Gail W. “I support your work because we need to hear from someone who is in Israel and delivers the facts. As a non-Jewish American, I find the history of Israel amazing and you definitely put a tremendous amount of time and effort in providing that.” - Edward S. “You have an excellent pool of writers and thinkers!” — Daniel F. “I support you work because you make complete sense to me. You don’t waiver, you don’t virtue signal, you don’t worry that someone might cancel you out.” — Cheryl P.

Please consider supporting our mission to help many more people become smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free and zero-advertising for all.

Make a one-time contribution

Give a gift subscription

By now you might be wondering, who the heck is we ?

This is me, Joshua Hoffman, a 35-year-old Los Angeles native and long-time entrepreneur, living in Tel Aviv since 2013.

I’ve also written three books, all available on Amazon:

“Reimagining Israel” “Future of Jewish” “Journeys of the Jewish Spirit”



Currently, I lead a nimble team of researchers and guest writers who are dedicated to bringing you the best of Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world on a daily basis.

Please consider supporting our mission to help everyone better understand Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world. A gift of any amount helps keep our platform free and zero-advertising for all.

Make a one-time contribution

Give a gift subscription

Common Questions

What makes Future of Jewish different from other Jewish organizations?

Most Jewish organizations are in the game of promoting themselves, their ideologies, and their relatively narrow view of the Jewish world and/or Israel. We believe Judaism and Israel are best enjoyed when you’re consistently exposed to the wide world of Judaism and Israel, which is why we source premium content from literally thousands of organizations and people, across every possible topic you can think of.

Unlike most Jewish organizations, we are not supported by a relatively small group of donors, but by everyday people like you who enjoy our work and support our mission to help everyone better understand and be smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

What are your ideological and political views?

Like the content we curate, our ideological and political views span the spectrum. Our audience enjoys our approach because we do a nice job of balancing all viewpoints and perspectives (except for the very extreme ones).

Who’s really behind Future of Jewish?

Aside from Josh and our small team, there isn’t anyone or any organization behind us. What you see is what you get. We purposely built Future of Jewish to be independent, so that we can be honest and transparent with you, both with the content we present to you and how we present it.