Welcome to Future of Jewish, the fastest-growing independent publication about Judaism and Israel, featuring 73,000+ subscribers from 50+ countries!

Our mission is simple, and hopefully worthwhile: to help many more people become smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

As “explanatory journalists,” all of our materials are sourced from a wide variety of people and organizations, across every possible spectrum you can imagine (political, societal, national, ethnic, religious, et cetera).

Our goal is to ensure that everyone — regardless of income, location, or status — has access to accurate knowledge about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

In addition to our digital publication that features more than 400 essays, you are invited to check out our podcast on Apple, Google, and Spotify.

Here is what some of our supporters say:

Can’t live without Future of Jewish anymore at this point. I mean, I could of course, but I need it. Thanks for creating this space for Jewish and non-Jewish voices.” — Jenny S.

“Unique, informed, and a much-needed antidote to the tsunami of ignorance, anti-Israel sentiment and, sometimes, outright antisemitism now saturating our media.” — Ron C.

Smart and detailed, current and historical, that helps educate me.” — Carol L.

“You present a reasonable, logical, creditable, and fair analysis of events, not just in Israel or the Middle East, but the entire world. I am not Jewish, but your work is very important.” — Séan G.

“You offer original thinking and solid research.” — Elinor B.

“I appreciate your analysis of the current situation for the Jewish people worldwide. You cover things that the mainstream media and others won’t tackle.” — Gail W.

“I support your work because we need to hear from someone who is in Israel and delivers the facts. As a non-Jewish American, I find the history of Israel amazing and you definitely put a tremendous amount of time and effort in providing that.” - Edward S.

“You have an excellent pool of writers and thinkers!” — Daniel F.

“I support you work because you make complete sense to me. You don’t waiver, you don’t virtue signal, you don’t worry that someone might cancel you out.” — Cheryl P.

By now you might be wondering, who the heck is we?

This is me, Joshua Hoffman, a 35-year-old Los Angeles native and long-time entrepreneur, living in Tel Aviv since 2013.

I’ve also written three books, all available on Amazon:

  1. “Reimagining Israel”

  2. “Future of Jewish”

  3. “Journeys of the Jewish Spirit”


Currently, I lead a nimble team of researchers and guest writers who are dedicated to bringing you the best of Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world on a daily basis.

Common Questions

What makes Future of Jewish different from other Jewish organizations?

Most Jewish organizations are in the game of promoting themselves, their ideologies, and their relatively narrow view of the Jewish world and/or Israel. We believe Judaism and Israel are best enjoyed when you’re consistently exposed to the wide world of Judaism and Israel, which is why we source premium content from literally thousands of organizations and people, across every possible topic you can think of.

Unlike most Jewish organizations, we are not supported by a relatively small group of donors, but by everyday people like you who enjoy our work and support our mission to help everyone better understand and be smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world.

What are your ideological and political views?

Like the content we curate, our ideological and political views span the spectrum. Our audience enjoys our approach because we do a nice job of balancing all viewpoints and perspectives (except for the very extreme ones).

Who’s really behind Future of Jewish?

Aside from Josh and our small team, there isn’t anyone or any organization behind us. What you see is what you get. We purposely built Future of Jewish to be independent, so that we can be honest and transparent with you, both with the content we present to you and how we present it.

People

Joshua Hoffman 

@futureofjewish
I am a 35-year-old entrepreneur and author. I have written three books, one about Israel and two about the Jewish world. The latest, “Journeys of the Jewish Spirit,” is available on Amazon.

Nachum Kaplan 

@moralclarity
Nachum Kaplan is a media consultant, journalist and commentator. He has 25 years international media experience and held senior international roles at Reuters and IFR. He holds a B.A. in Politics and Indonesian from Monash University.

Stephen Schecter

@schecter
Poet, sociologist, writer, blogger and teller of stories from the Hebrew Bible. Dislike intensely all things woke.

Benjamin Kerstein

@benjaminkerstein
Israeli-American writer and fellow at the Z3 Institute. Currently writing a book on Jewish self-defense. Recipient of the 2024 Louis Rapaport Award for Excellence in Commentary from the American Jewish Press Association.

Gary Rosenblatt 

@garyrosenblatt
Pulitzer Prize-finalist has been covering the Jewish world for more than five decades, most recently as editor and publisher of The Jewish Week of New York.

Masha Kleiner

@mashakleiner
Jewish 🇮🇱, Israeli 🇮🇱, Canadian🇨🇦, Zionist 🇮🇱, software engineer 💻, mother 🚸, writer ✍🏻, rock climber 🧗🏻‍♀️

Daniel Clarke-Serret

@danielclarkeserret
Senior fellow of the think tank "Section 1", Daniel is also a teacher, barrister, award-winning poet and prolific essayist on his geopolitical Substack Guerre and Shalom. His debut book 'Exodus:The Quest for Freedom' was released in April 2024.

Alex Stein

@loveoftheland
I'm a tour guide, translator, editor, and writer. I'm also one of the founders of the Tel Aviv Review of Books. I made aliyah in 2006, and I live in Jerusalem with my wife and two daughters.

Andrew Fox 

@mrandrewfox
Former British Army officer. Recent senior lecturer at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Masters study in Middle Eastern strategy and Psychology. Now a think tank research fellow focusing on Defence, the Middle East and Disinformation.

YJ

@yishaijusidman
Yishai is a painter and dabbles in art criticism

Gavriella Zahtz

@thehope
Keynote speaker 🎤 www.gailzahtz.com Irrational optimist 💃 Founder Partners in Hope ✡️ Nearly Israeli - adventures in aliyah 🇮🇱

Sheri Oz

@sherioz1
Retired family therapist, expert in field of sexual trauma, one newsletter shares my clinical experience. Following a youthful dream, learning to be an investigative journalist, I focus on Israel and Israeli society in my other newsletter.

Meghan Bell

@meghanbell
Canadian writer & full-time mother. Pathologically curious. Politically homeless. Past self archived at meghanbell.com, for transition essay see "Particles and Waves".

Shlomo Levin

@shlomolevin
I used to be a Rabbi, now I have a Master’s in International Law and Human Rights. I write about human rights issues related to Israel and the Jewish community even though I am appalled by how human rights activists often treat Israel.

Chava Floryn

@chavafloryn
Chava Floryn is a somatic healer and author of "Everything's Gonna Be Okay." Her upcoming documentary, "Resilient," offers a firsthand glimpse into the mental health crisis looming in Israel post October 7th.

David Benkof 

@thebroadwaymaven
David Benkof (TheBroadwayMaven.com) has been teaching online for more than four years. His classes, YouTube channel, and MARQUEE: the Broadway Maven's Weekly Blast help students think more deeply about musical theater.

Max K

@maxthinks
Think tank fellow and political analyst. Currently focused on Islamist extremism, 'progressive' groupthink, and dogma more broadly. Ex-Cambridge University. Click on 'Max's newsletter' (below) to find my longer-form essays.

Johan Pregmo

@johanpregmo
Centrist liberal. History enthusiast, political hobbyist, contributor at American Dreaming. Bylines at Queer Majority and Merion West.

Simon Lucas

@simonlucas
Exploring controversies at the intersections of moral philosophy, bioethics, and emerging technologies.

Future of Jewish

@futureofjewish965603
We are reimagining what it means for people across the world to experience and engage with all-things Jewish.

Pat Johnson 

@pat604johnson
Pat Johnson smacks down antisemitism, anti-Zionism and general hypocrisy from a progressive, gay, Canadian perspective.

Mallory Mosner

@mmosner
Queer non-binary (they/she) Jewish writer and Ayurvedic Health Counselor who loves puzzles, cats and meditation.

Jeremy Rosen

@jeremyrosen
Rabbi, Headmaster, Professor, happily non conformist, semi-retired to New York.

Ted Goldstein

@tedgoldstein
Ted Goldstein is a Jewish Poet and Educator from Los Angeles, CA. He studied History at Princeton University, and he writes essays concerning the rampant growth of antisemitism at American Universities from the perspective of a recent graduate.

Elissa Wald 

@elissawald
Elissa Wald is a freelance writer, developmental editor, proud Jew and passionate Zionist. Her substack for left-leaning Israel supporters is Never Alone.

Zach Ross

@zicksworld
Dispelling darkness through my words.

Amelia Adams

@neuroticjewishgay
aka neuroticjewishgay & @jvparody

Andrew Pessin

@ap6773
Andrew Pessin teaches philosophy and is Campus Bureau Editor for the Algemeiner. His books include Anti-Zionism on Campus, and the novels Nevergreen and Bright College Years. Follow him on X @AndrewPessin. For more info visit www.andrewpessin.com.

Daniel J. Arbess

@xerion
Founder of Xerion Investments (Xerion Precision Biosciences & Xerion.io). Multi-asset class investor in public & private markets. Social innovator. Visualizing better strategic outcomes. Partners w people who don’t agree.

Julie Szego 

@julieszego
Freelance journalist and writer

Blake Flayton

@bflayton
Writer, student, activist, tired.

Scott Kahn

@scottkahn
Husband of Aliza and father of seven living in Israel. Creator of Jewish Coffee House, host of Orthodox Conundrum, co-host of Intimate Judaism.

Gil Press

@gilpress
I managed large-scale survey research projects at NORC, followed by market analysis at DEC and marketing and communications at EMC. More recently, I have been a freelance writer and a Senior Contributor to Forbes.com (Pressed Data column).

Jörg Luyken 

@germanreview
Berlin-based journalist. Author of a twice-weekly newsletter on German current affairs.

Neil Shenvi

@nashenvi
Dr. Neil Shenvi has an AB from Princeton and a PhD from UC - Berkeley in theoretical chemistry. He is the author of Why Believe? A Reasoned Approach to Christianity and Critical Dilemma: The Rise of Critical Theories and Social Justice Ideology

Julia Wald

@juliawald
Avid walker compulsive picture taker
