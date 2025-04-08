Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

My First Bomb Shelter Experience in Israel
Our enemies know that they cannot defeat us on the battlefield, so instead they attack our peace of mind.
  
Ted Goldstein
5
You can support a Palestinian state without lying — so why do they?
Their goal is genocidal. They are fanatical maniacs who try to hide it.
  
Nachum Kaplan
6
Suddenly, antisemitism is activism and 'Islamophobia' is terrorism.
In America's two-tiered justice system, you get five years in prison for attacking Muslims, but merely probation for attacking Jews.
  
Daniel Greenfield
14
The IDF made a mistake. Hamas made it inevitable.
Incidents like the recent killing of 14 rescue workers in Gaza would be far less likely if Hamas did not routinely commit the war crime of misusing…
  
Andrew Fox
13
Israeli parents have more confident kids.
Israeli kids — raised within a culture of independence, national purpose, and unfiltered Jewish pride — grow up differently.
  
Joshua Hoffman
8
If you can, please help us keep serving you.
We are on a mission to help as many people as possible better understand and become smarter about Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish world. If you have the…
You’ve been lied to about the West Bank. Here’s the truth.
Anyone who believes concessions will encourage the Palestinians to agree to peace is ignorant of facts and history.
  
Dena Tauber
25
The Left's Jewish Cover Story
Left-wing political parties and groups across the West claim to be protecting Jews, while advancing an agenda that most Jews oppose.
  
Joshua Hoffman
28
Healing from the Trauma of October 7th
One Israeli soldier’s legacy — and the lives he saved — offer a powerful glimpse into the quiet, courageous path toward healing.
  
Forest Rain
7
From the River to the Screen, How 'Palestine' Became a Viral Fantasy
The first use by Arabs of the name “Palestine” to refer to themselves didn’t occur until the 1960s. The choice of the name is almost comical considering…
  
Sam Hilt
36
5 Facts About Israel Everyone Needs to Know
In any honest conversation about the Jewish state, these facts must be front and center.
  
Joshua Hoffman
9
