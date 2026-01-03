Future of Jewish

Barry Lederman, “normie”
2h

Thank you for the optimistic view for Israel in 2026. I have a very pessimistic view for the Diaspora. The only solution presented by Israel for the Diaspora is Aliyah. That is not a realistic solution for 8.5 million of Jews living outside Israel which is more than 7.3 million who live in Israel. It is a very big mistake to separate the security of the 2 groups. The Diaspora doesn’t have the IDF as a preventive force. Each local Jewish group (religious, political or just gathering to celebrate) is on its own and now extremely vulnerable to violence and social isolation. The goodwill PR by Israelis who became xpats is minor and questionable. It is a mistake to forget about the Diaspora.

Richard Hacker
1m

An excellent map of a tough road ahead. But the toughest roads also reveal the greatest opportunities. For all of my fellow travelers here on F.J., this is the year to invest in Israel, to support your favorite programs that support Israel, to visit Israel before the tourist crush gets big again. My flight from Newark to Tel Aviv leaves in a month. Join me!

