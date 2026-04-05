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Valeriy Ginzburg's avatar
Valeriy Ginzburg
4h

Excellent!!!

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Dan's avatar
Dan
5hEdited

Please remember that as Defeat in Idea-space, Nazism is absolutely Debunked as an Idea with the following: The White Races were decimated by Hitler and Nazism. Fully FIFTY MILLION WHITE PEOPLE were killed in Hitler’s World War Two, killing precisely the people whom Hitler and Nazism claimed to support. They were the best Whites too, and this ‘utter catastrophe’ in the words of Neo-Nazi leaders today, can never be reversed. Thus Nazism is Logically and rationally Debunked.

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