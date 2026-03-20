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Future of Jewish

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Puck's avatar
Puck
10m

"The West Bank produced dozens of terror attacks in Israel proper every year. "

And well it should because the West Bank is Palestinian where no Jews should defile by treading on its Sacred Soil.

On the other hand, Judea and Samaria has been the heartland of ancestral Jewish territory for well over 2,500+ years. So we "chooses }our sides: Call it the West Bank and champion the Palestinian narrative.

Or . . . call it Judea / Samaria and champion Jewish historical rights per

1. the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and Core Legal Principles Governing Territorial Liberation:

2. International Law UN Charter Article 2(4): Prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

3. Right to Self-Defense (Article 51): While not explicitly mentioning "liberation," Article 51 of the UN Charter justifies the use of force to resist occupation, which covers regaining illegally taken territory.

4. Law of Occupation (IHL): Even if a state is occupied, the Fourth Geneva Convention protects the territory's status and its inhabitants. The occupying power does not gain sovereignty.

and acknowledge the difference between military occupation and liberation of one's national territory taken in war launched by another state.

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
25m

The Islamic regime and its proxies are a pestilence on the face of the earth.

They must be obliterated as soon as possible.

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